Newport County knock Leeds United out of FA Cup

London: Fourth-tier Newport County shocked Leeds United on Sunday, scoring late through a Shawn McCoulsky header to come from behind to beat their Championship opponents 2-1 and knock them out of the FA Cup.

Leeds took a ninth-minute lead in the third round tie through Gaetano Berardi and the Welsh side, who are currently 11th in League Two, left it late to draw level in the sunshine at Rodney Parade.

They levelled courtesy of an own-goal from Leeds defender Conor Shaughnessy with about a quarter of an hour to go, before substitute Shawn McCoulsky struck in the 89th minute to sent the crowd wild.