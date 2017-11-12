हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Neymar not immune to criticism, says Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe, Neymar and Cavani have linked up to devastating effect this season, with the trio combining to score 24 goals through PSG`s first 12 league matches.

AFP| Last Updated: Nov 12, 2017, 19:10 PM IST
Comments |
Neymar not immune to criticism, says Kylian Mbappe

Paris: Kylian Mbappe insisted his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar is "human like everyone else" after the Brazilian was reduced to tears on Friday by the controversy that has followed him since his arrival from Barcelona.

A tearful Neymar pleaded with the media to stop the "false stories" about his alleged frosty relations with PSG coach Unai Emery and fellow striker Edinson Cavani following Brazil`s 3-1 international friendly win over Japan in Lille.

The 25-year-old said he was "hurt" by the issue, before adding that he was "really happy" in Paris following his world-record 222-million-euro ($264 million) transfer in August.

Mbappe, Neymar and Cavani have linked up to devastating effect this season, with the trio combining to score 24 goals through PSG`s first 12 league matches.

But Mbappe conceded Neymar was just as susceptible to criticism as anyone else.

"It just simply proves that he`s human like everyone else. He`s like us, he has two arms, two legs, a heart, so he can be affected by the criticism he is subjected to," Mbappe told French television channel TF1 on Sunday.

"From the outside he gives off a certain image, he doesn`t appear to be affected... But when you`re on the inside, he opens himself up to you, he shows he`s a normal person.

"He`s incredibly strong on the pitch that you think he`s just as strong off it, but away from it he remains a normal guy."

Tags:
Kylian MbappePSGParis Saint GermainNeymarBarcelona FCFootball News
Next
Story

Hope ISL becomes a nine-month affair next season: Delhi Dynamos coach

Trending