Neymar technically 'way better' than Cristiano Ronaldo : Pele

Minas Gerais: Brazil football great Pele has claimed that Barcelona star striker Neymar is `technically way better` that Real Madrid talisman and four-time Ballon d`or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo was named the Ballon d`Or winner for the fourth time in 2016. He also bagged the Men`s Player of the Year award from FIFA after guiding Real Madrid to Champions League victory and Portugal to Euro 2016 glory.

Despite Ronaldo`s recent success and impressive career, Pele believes the Portugal star has only one advantage over Neymar i.e his aerial power.

"The only problem that Neymar has is heading. Cristiano Ronaldo is not better than him. Technically, Neymar is way better, but [Ronaldo] is better when using the head. You don`t see Neymar scoring with the head, and that counts," goal.com quoted Pele as saying.

Pele, who smashed 77 goals for his country between 1957 and 1971, won three World Cups as a player and has been named Football Player of the Century by FIFA, Athlete of the Century by the International Olympic Committee, and a national treasure by Brazil`s government.