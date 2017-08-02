Neymar tells Barcelona teammates 'he is leaving', amid rumoured PSG deal: Report

New Delhi: Has the curtains unveiled? Amid all rumours surrounding the Neymar's potential exit from Barcelona to move to French club Paris Saint-Germain, the news is that the Brazilian forward has informed his teammates that he is indeed leaving the Spanish Giants.

"Neymar's potential world record move to Paris Saint-Germain moved a step closer on Wednesday as the Brazilian informed his Barcelona teammates he is leaving the club," a Barca source told AFP.

Even the club confirmed that the Brazilian missed training on Wednesday with due permission from his coach, sparking news that he might be off to Paris to complete his medical.

Neymar Jr hasn't trained on Wednesday with the permission of the coach #FCBlive — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 2, 2017

It has been quite some time now that there has the rumours of his possible transfer move to PSG with the French club ready to put forth a record-breaking USD 256 million (218 million euros) to rope him in.

And such rumours have surged up after videos started circulating on social media sites, showing his small spat with teammate Nelson Semedo. Amid all these Barcelona teammates have repeatedly told him to continue with his footballing career at Camp Nou with Andres Iniesta stating – "He is worth more than USD 200 million or USD 300 million. His playing style suits us and he can only improve with us."

Mounting onto the speculations, Barcelona on Tuesday blocked his bonus payment of 26-million-euro ($31-million). The Brazilian star had also missed his training on Tuesday, but later rejoined the club back on Wednesday, although it was just for a while. Reports on AFP claim that Neymar left the training ground 30 minutes after arriving on Wednesday.

Latest reports according to French sports newspaper L’Equipe reveal that the 25-year-old is expected to undergo medical tests at the French club by end of this week or by Monday

The transfer saga still continues as both Barcelona and PSG are yet to unveil the curtains over Neymar's speculated move.