Neymar's Birthday: Look who all attended the big bash in Paris

As many as 150 guests were in attendance when Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar celebrated his 26th birthday in central Paris on Sunday night.

Among the stars part of the birthday bash were Brazil great Ronaldo as well as Neymar's PSG and international team-mates, including Edinson Cavani and PSG coach Unai Emery, besides Marseille midfielder Luiz Gustavo and Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

The party was hosted on Sunday evening to ring in Neymar's birthday as the calendar moved to his birth date, February 5, at the stroke of midnight.

It's Neymar's birthday and his friends and PSG teammates are at Pavillon Cambon in Paris to celebrate https://t.co/qbLqc6J1PV pic.twitter.com/lAOoLewH9a — AFP news agency (@AFP) February 5, 2018

Neymar became the world's most expensive footballer following his 222-million-euro ($264 million) move from Barcelona in August last year.

Neymar has scored 27 goals in 26 matches in all competitions for PSG in his first six months at the club.

(With AFP Inputs)