Neymar's journey from Barcelona to PSG: This is how the world-record deal unfolded

New Delhi: It was on early Friday morning that the record deal was announced. A month long speculation surrounding Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain was finally unveiled as the Brazilain forward signed a world-record 222m-euros deal on-five-year-contract.

It has been long journey for the fans, for his Barcelona teammates, packed immense curiousity with almost everyone glued to their twitter accounts, waiting for Neymar's decision. Here is a short journey as to how the entire deal unfolded....

July 16: Barca fans received their first shockwave when reports fared up to show that the French giants had expressed their desire to shelf out 222 million-euro ($260m) to rope in Brazilain star Neymar.

July 18: His fans might have shrugged it off as rumour, but "Neymar has accepted PSG's offer" – created quite a stir within the footballing fraternity. Well, it was a twitter post by a Barcelona-based Brazilian journalist.

July 19: All the curiosity and anxiety amid Barca fans were put to rest when Neymar expressed his happiness at the Catalan club, in an interview to Goal.com. "Now, we must work for next season, which is going to be more positive both from a personal and a team point of view," he added.

July 20: Neymar joined his Barca pals for a pre-season American tour. He had in fact posted a picture of it on Instagram.

On the other hand, PSG coach Unai Emery said in an interview to French sports daily L'Equipe, "If we want to compete with Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and win the Champions League, PSG must have one of the top five players in the world."

July 21: Barca boss Ernesto Valverde had finally come forth to clear the air about the entire fiasco surrounding Neymar's PSG transfer. "He’s with us right now and we want absolutely for him to stay here," he clarified.

July 22: PSG newbie and former Barcelona defender, Dani Alves took to Instagram to post a rather impatient message for his fellow countryman Neymar. "What do you want to be? Where do you want to go? All these questions depend on you never forgetting where you came from and who was at your side when you were somebody but the world didn't know who you were?" he asked. But Neymar stayed tight-lipped.

July 23: Gerard Pique, his teammate, took to Twitter to post a picture of the two along with the caption, "Se queda", which means "He is staying". Which he later revealed that it was what he desires and hence the post.

July 28: Club president Josep Maria Bartome showed signs of weakness whilst speaking about his forward. He said, "We want him to continue with us, he still has four years left, but the players decide if they want to go so there's nothing more to say."

July 29: And finally things surged up to the extreme when a video circulated on most social media sites showing Neymar storming out of the training ground after a small spat with Barca newbie Nelson Semedo. For his fans, it was probably an ultimatum, but they still held onto their hopes.

August 1: Neymar reached Dubai. Was it to sign the PSG deal? Or to undergo a medical for the French club? Fans were sent on an overdrive when he posted a picture of him in Dubai. But rejoined his teammates for a training session, but that was only for few moments.

On the very same day, Varca source close to AFP revealed that the Catalan club has blocked payment of a 26-million-euro ($31-million) bonus. "These 26 million euros have been placed with a notary pending to see if the player continues," he said.

August 2: Amid all rumours surrounding the Neymar's potential exit from Barcelona to move to French club Paris Saint-Germain, the news is that the Brazilian forward has informed his teammates that he is indeed leaving the Spanish Giants.

August 3: Neymar signs the record-breaking deal. And he asks for support as he embarks on a new journey.