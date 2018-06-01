हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Brazil

No room for error for Brazil at World Cup, says Willian

Brazil midfielder Willian believes that his side cannot make any mistakes at the upcoming Football World Cup at Russia if Brazil wanted to win its record sixth title.

"My expectation is the best possible. I think we did a great job in the qualifiers and we have to follow in the same way in the World Cup because we are on the right track," Willian was quoted by goal.com as saying.

"I think we (Brazil) will get on well in the World Cup. It`s hard to pinpoint favorites.

"There are four or five teams, including Brazil, that can reach the same level. The World Cup is a tournament that practically does not allow errors, especially in the final," he added.

Recalling Brazil's 7-1 defeat against Germany in the 2014 World Cup, Willians continued, "From the last World Cup, we`ve learned the good and the bad sides of the tournament, which was the moment we were eliminated.

"This time my expectation is that we can experience only the good side."

Willian added that it will be his "second experience" to play football after he made his debut in 2014.

The 29-year-old Chelsea striker also said that it was his childhood dream to play for Brazil at the World Cup, adding that he was looking forward to the tournament that begins from June 14. Asked about his side`s chances of winning the World Cup, Willian said, "Of course it`s in my head to win the title.

"This is my biggest dream, but I know the difficulties we will face in order to achieve this goal. The World Cup is the ultimate moment for any player.

"It is the opportunity to defend your country in the biggest tournament in the world and the moment the whole world will watch you play."

Brazil will lock horns with Switzerland on June 17 and are placed in Group E along with Costa Rica and Serbia.

