Nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards to be announced today

New Delhi: After parting ways with the Ballon d' Or, the Best FIFA Football Award are set for their second edition, with the nominations to be announced today.

The football world will move a step closer to learning the who all are the candidates for winning this year's coveted award, with FIFA set to announce the shortlists for four awards throughout the course of the day on FIFA.com and across social media.

Here's the list of players and coaches who were honoured the first ever The Best FIFA Football Awards in 2016:

FIFA FIFAPro World11: Manuel Neuer, Dani Alves, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo

FIFA Fan Award 2016: Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool supporters

The Best FIFA Women's Coach: Silvia Neid

FIFA Fair Play Award 2016: Atletico Nacional

The Best FIFA Men's Coach: Claudio Ranieri

Outstanding Career Award: Falcao

FIFA Puskás Award: Mohd Faiz Subri

The Best FIFA Women's Player: Carli Lloyd

The Best FIFA Men's Player: Cristiano Ronaldo

The nominations for respective categories will be announced as per the following timings (IST):

16:30: The Best FIFA Women’s Coach shortlist

17:30: The Best FIFA Men’s Coach shortlist

18:30: The Best FIFA Women’s Player shortlist

19:30: The Best FIFA Men’s Player shortlist

The winners in respective categories will be announced on 23 October 2017.