Nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards to be announced today

The winners in respective categories will be announced on 23 October 2017.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 08:51
Nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards to be announced today
Courtesy: Twitter (@FIFAcom)

New Delhi: After parting ways with the Ballon d' Or, the Best FIFA Football Award are set for their second edition, with the nominations to be announced today.

The football world will move a step closer to learning the who all are the candidates for winning this year's coveted award, with FIFA set to announce the shortlists for four awards throughout the course of the day on FIFA.com and across social media. 

Here's the list of players and coaches who were honoured the first ever The Best FIFA Football Awards in 2016:

FIFA FIFAPro World11: Manuel Neuer, Dani Alves, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo

  • FIFA Fan Award 2016: Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool supporters
  • The Best FIFA Women's Coach: Silvia Neid
  • FIFA Fair Play Award 2016: Atletico Nacional
  • The Best FIFA Men's Coach: Claudio Ranieri
  • Outstanding Career Award: Falcao
  • FIFA Puskás Award: Mohd Faiz Subri
  • The Best FIFA Women's Player: Carli Lloyd
  • The Best FIFA Men's Player: Cristiano Ronaldo

The nominations for respective categories will be announced as per the following timings (IST):

  • 16:30: The Best FIFA Women’s Coach shortlist
  • 17:30: The Best FIFA Men’s Coach shortlist
  • 18:30: The Best FIFA Women’s Player shortlist
  • 19:30: The Best FIFA Men’s Player shortlist

