Champions League: Nothing is impossible, says Neymar after PSG lose to Real Madrid

Neymar insisted that Paris Saint-Germain can still qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals despite losing 3-1 to Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday.

"My analysis is that we committed errors at certain moments. We were not mature enough at the end of the match," the world`s most expensive player told Brazilian media after PSG squandered the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Adrien Rabiot had put the French side ahead, but Cristiano Ronaldo' s double strike and a Marcelo goal turned the game on its head in the Spanish capital.

"We didn`t play badly, but I think we need to be better if we want to eliminate Real Madrid," added Neymar.

He was in the Barcelona side that lost 4-0 away to PSG in the first leg of the last 16 last season, before a stunning 6-1 victory in the return.

On PSG`s chances of beating Real in the return leg on March 6, he said: "I think it is difficult, but nothing is impossible. Last year I was in a much worse situation and we managed to get through. I hope we will be able to play better."