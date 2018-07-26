हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cletic

Odsonne Edouard repaying record fee as Celtic beat Rosenborg

Celtic spent nine million pounds ($11.88 million) to sign Odsonne Edouard last month.  

Odsonne Edouard repaying record fee as Celtic beat Rosenborg
Image Courtesy: Reuters

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers raised eyebrows by breaking the club's transfer record to sign Odsonne Edouard last month but the Frenchman is proving his worth after scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Rosenborg in Wednesday`s Champions League qualifier.

Celtic spent nine million pounds ($11.88 million) on the striker, who spent last season on loan at the Scottish champions from Paris Saint-Germain, and his performance in the first leg at Celtic Park left Rodgers in no doubt whether the 20-year-old had justified his hefty price tag.

"Yeah and a lot more," he said. "He is a really class player." 

Rosenborg took the lead early in the first half before Edouard and countryman Olivier Ntcham responded for the hosts. Edouard gave Celtic breathing space for the return leg next week when he made it 3-1 in the 75th minute.

"The first goal looked so simple but you see his movement to create the space and he just passed it in," said Rodgers.

"The second goal, he times his run perfectly and a mark of the top striker, to have that confidence on the big occasion, to show that calmness under pressure, was brilliant."

Celtic would face Greek side AEK Athens in the next round of qualifying if they get past the Norwegians.

Tags:
CleticOdsonne EdouardCeltic manager Brendan RodgersChampions Leaguefootball

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close