Oinam Bembem Devi becomes only second women’s footballer to bag Arjuna Award

It is a great news for football, women’s sport and the north east, all may consider it as a personal honour.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 19:02
Oinam Bembem Devi becomes only second women’s footballer to bag Arjuna Award
Facebook/ E-Pao Manipur

New Delhi: In a fantastic news for Indian sport at large, Oinam Bembem Devi has been named as one of the winners of the Arjuna Award. The 37-year-old is only the second women’s footballer to bag the award.

In fact the last time a woman footballer won the award, it was more than 30 years ago. It was in 1983 when Shanti Mullick was honoured. It is a great news for football, women’s sport and the north east, all may consider it as a personal honour.

Bembem, nicknamed the 'Durga of Indian Football,' who had made her international debut in 1995, bowed out on a high after winning the SAF Games Gold Medal in Shillong in February 2015.

She has hence been closely associated with All India Football Federation (AIFF) in spreading awareness about women's football in India and actively involved as a scout and brand ambassador for FIFA Live Your Goals, India.

Speaking about her achievement, Bembem said that she expects the award will "motivate millions of girls to take up football."

"This is an award for Indian women's football," she stated. "I hope this award will help remove the mental block and inspire all girls in the society to take up the sport," she added. "It gives me immense satisfaction to see my name in the same list with the greatest Indian sportspersons across all fields. My sacrifice over the past two decades has not gone waste."

"I need to thank all teammates, my coaches, AIFF and the entire football fraternity along with my family for their support." (With ANI inputs)

TAGS

Oinam Bembem DevifootballArjuna Award

