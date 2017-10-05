close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Omar al-Soma puts Syria-Australia World Cup play-off on knife-edge

It sets up a nerve-wracking second leg in Sydney on Tuesday, with the eventual winners going into another play-off with a CONCACAF federation team for a spot at Russia 2018.

AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 21:07
Omar al-Soma puts Syria-Australia World Cup play-off on knife-edge
Courtesy: Reuters

Melaka: Omar al-Soma buried a late penalty as war-torn Syria drew 1-1 with Australia to put their two-legged World Cup play-off on a knife-edge on Thursday.

Australia were within sight of victory after Robbie Kruse`s first-half goal, but when Mathew Leckie nudged Soma on 84 minutes the towering forward made no mistake from the spot.

It sets up a nerve-wracking second leg in Sydney on Tuesday, with the eventual winners going into another play-off with a CONCACAF federation team for a spot at Russia 2018.

Syria, playing their `home` games in Malaysia because of the civil war raging in their country, are pursuing their dream of playing their first World Cup, while Asian champions Australia are trying to reach their fourth in a row.

Both teams made a cagey start in front of a sparse but Syrian-dominated crowd in sultry conditions at the Hang Jebat Stadium, a low-key setting for such an important game.

Mark Milligan`s fizzing shot with the outside of his left boot tested Mahmoud al-Youssef on 19 minutes, while Soma provided Syria`s chief threat at the other end.

Matthew Leckie blasted over on 29 minutes before Soma twice set up Omar Khribin for opportunities that the in-form Al Hilal striker put wide of the Australian goal.

Five minutes before half-time, Leckie created Australia`s opener when he received a ball down the right from Milos Degenek, cut inside and arrowed a shot which went in off the boot of Kruse.

After the break, Tomi Juric was unlucky to see his shot come back off the woodwork -- and even unluckier when, bizarrely, he crashed the rebound off the same post.

But Syria were looking dangerous and Khribin had a shot blocked by Leckie, before Soma headed a good chance over and was then denied an almost certain goal by Degenek`s last-ditch lunge.

As the game headed into the final quarter, Ouday Jaffal had a close-range free kick cleared off the line and Khribin`s deflected set piece sailed just wide.

Syria should have been level on 78 minutes but Soma`s point-blank header was deflected onto the post in a reflex stop by Socceroos `keeper Mathew Ryan.

The critical moment came with six minutes to go, when Leckie made contact mid-air with Soma and Iranian referee Alireza Faghani pointed to the spot.

In the dying moments, Trent Sainsbury had a close-range header saved and Ryan clawed away a Moayad al-Ajan shot, but they shared the spoils to set up Tuesday`s tense decider in Sydney.

TAGS

Syria vs AustraliaOmar al-Somawar-torn2018 FIFA World CupWorld Cup play-offRussia World CupRobbie KruseFootball News

From Zee News

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Challenge for young bowlers, says Faf du Plessis
cricket

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Challenge for young b...

Rafael Nadal marches into China Open quarters
Tennis

Rafael Nadal marches into China Open quarters

Japanese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton on the hunt despite F1 title lead
Other Sports

Japanese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton on the hunt despite F1...

Brazil police arrest Olympic committee chief in vote-buying scandal
Other Sports

Brazil police arrest Olympic committee chief in vote-buying...

FIFA U-17 World Cup, India vs USA: Live streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue, squads
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup, India vs USA: Live streaming, TV listi...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: PM Modi to witness opening day actions at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: PM Modi to witness opening day actions...

PCB&#039;s plan to file BCCI compensation claim not on ICC&#039;s agenda
cricket

PCB's plan to file BCCI compensation claim not on ICC...

Ranji Trophy: Here&#039;s everything you need to know about 2017-18 season
cricket

Ranji Trophy: Here's everything you need to know about...

Who is Nupur Nagar: Here&#039;s everything you need to know about Bhuvneshwar Kumar&#039;s fiancee
cricket

Who is Nupur Nagar: Here's everything you need to know...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video