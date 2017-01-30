On a four-match ban: Critics 'want me in jail', jokes Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger
The Frenchman was handed a four-match touchline ban for verbally abusing and shoving Anthony Taylor during his side`s 2-1 win over Burnley earlier this month.
London: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger joked Sunday that his critics would only be truly happy if he was sent to prison as punishment for pushing a fourth official.
The Frenchman was handed a four-match touchline ban for verbally abusing and shoving Anthony Taylor during his side`s 2-1 win over Burnley earlier this month and he was forced to watch from the stands as Arsenal beat Southampton 5-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday.
"Those who don`t like me, any sentence will be too lenient," said Wenger.
"They would like to put me in jail somewhere without anything in the middle of winter -- and that will still be lenient.
"My reaction (to the ban) is what I said after the game. Let`s not bring this situation back again.
"I do not want to judge what the judge says. I got a sentence and I decided not to appeal just to get this behind me. There is no need for me to come back on that."
