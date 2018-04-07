Over 100,000 South Korean football fans expected at FIFA World Cup

SARATOV: Over 100,000 football fans from South Korea are expected to visit 11 cities across Russia to attend matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup this summer, Kim Sae-woong, the Consul General of the South Korean Embassy in Russia, said on Friday.

Asked by journalists during his visit to the Russian city of Saratov on a number of South Korean nationals coming to Russia for the World Cup, Sae-woong said that "as far as I know about 100,500 tickets were purchased by the citizens of South Korea for the matches", reported Tass news agency.

"I believe that this number is likely to increase," the South Korean diplomat added.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Final Draw, held at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow on December 1 last year, placed South Korea in Group F alongside with reigning champions Germany, Sweden and Mexico.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in 68 days with the opening match in Moscow.