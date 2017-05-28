close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Paris Saint-Germain crowned in French Cup for record 11th time

PSG won French League Cup and French Cup this season, while failing to achieve a domestic treble for the third straight year after losing the Ligue 1 title to Monaco.

IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 16:49
Paris Saint-Germain crowned in French Cup for record 11th time

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Angers on an own goal in the final of the centennial edition to lift the French Cup trophy for a record 11th time here.

Angers defender Issa Cissokho suffered an own goal in PSG`s corner kick into the stoppage time, reports Xinhua news agency.

PSG were level on 10 triumphs with Marseille before Saturday`s final, where French President Emmanuel Macron featured and had a warm pre-game exchange with players.

Both sides and crowds in Stade de France observed one-minute silence for the victims in Manchester bomb attack Monday night.

Angers did pretty well in restraining the defending champions` attack, and their goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier finished several brilliant saves on PSG top scorer Edinson Cavani`s attempts.

Angers also got their own chance of breaking the deadlock, as Nicolas Pepe`s shot hit the post in a free-kick on 27th minutes.

The two teams were involved in a physical match-up, and PSG winger Angel Di Maria received a yellow card for altercation with his opponent.

After a goalless draw into the break, PSG still found it hard to beat tough Angers. In the 56th minute, Blaise Matuidi`s close-range shot was blocked by Letellier in a quick response, and Di Maria`s free-kick just went a little wide off the post two minutes later.

Cavani could not add another goal to his productive season (49 goals) as his shot went off the post against a defender in a counter-attack with six minutes remaining.

However, Matuidi forced Cissokho to head into his own net, finishing a last-gasp winner for PSG`s historical victory in the tournament.

PSG won French League Cup and French Cup this season, while failing to achieve a domestic treble for the third straight year after losing the Ligue 1 title to Monaco.

They were also dumped out in UEFA Champions League last 16 by Barcelona in a humiliating manner after building a four-goal advantage in the first leg while losing the return leg 6-1 at Camp Nou.

TAGS

UEFA champions LeagueParis Saint-GermainPSGMarseillefootball

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

French Open 2017: Petra Kvitova makes winning return to tennis after knife attack
Tennis

French Open 2017: Petra Kvitova makes winning return to ten...

WATCH: Virat Kohli reaches out to MS Dhoni for mid-game tactics in Champions Trophy warm-up game vs New Zealand
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli reaches out to MS Dhoni for mid-game tac...

Indian Premier League made Ben Stokes a better cricketer: Ian Botham
ICC Champions TrophyIPL

Indian Premier League made Ben Stokes a better cricketer: I...

Australian government to mediate in board and players feud over pay
cricket

Australian government to mediate in board and players feud...

Michael Carrick pens new one-year deal with Manchester United post Europa League triumph
Football

Michael Carrick pens new one-year deal with Manchester Unit...

National level shooter Ayisha Falaq shoots abductors, rescues kidnapped brother-in-law
Other Sports

National level shooter Ayisha Falaq shoots abductors, rescu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video