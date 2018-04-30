Paul Pogba rubbishes differences with Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho

Manchester: Putting to rest all speculation over the frosty relationship between Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and manager Jose Mourinho, the France international said there are no problems between the two and added that he is "very happy" at the English football giants.

Pogba has been in and out of the first team with Mourinho also asking him to be more consistent this season. "It`s good, very good. He`s the coach, I`m the player. He does the coaching, I do the playing," he told Sky Sports.

"I`m here and very happy. I give my best for the team, for myself I`m happy because we are in a final and I want to finish the season very well," Pogba added.

Pogba, who joined United for a world record transfer from Juventus, said such setbacks only make him stronger. "It makes you stronger and makes you realise you have to work hard, because anything can happen. It`s affected me in a good way. When you go through it, you just have to work and keep believing in yourself and respond on the pitch."

Pogba impressed in the FA Cup semi-final win over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley last weekend. United will take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 19.

Pogba was also brilliant against Manchester City as United came from 0-2 down to win 3-2 at Manchester City earlier this month. Pogba said he received advice from teammate Michael Carrick, who retires at the end of the season, about how to become a regular goal scorer like Carrick`s former West Ham colleague Frank Lampard.

"He told me about how running without the ball can make the difference in the game," Pogba said. "I call them the Lampard runs -- making the run, getting into the box, and that helps a lot. Michael has the experience, he always talks to me since I arrived last year and helps me with the position and all that."

"It just came naturally in training. If he sees something I could do better he comes and tells me," he added.

