Pep Guardiola enjoying his 'Fergie time'

Manchester: Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola is happy to have his own version of "Fergie time" after Manchester City again scored a late winner to clinch a 2-1 win over West Ham United in an English Premier League (EPL) match.

City, top of the table with 43 points from 15 matches, have won their last three games in the final seven minutes of the 90.

David Silva got the crucial goal against West Ham United on Sunday night to help his team make it 13 straight league victories.

"I heard about `Fergie time.` I was not here in that period, but of course you have to have that," he was quoted as saying by ESPN FC.

"What we show in the last games is we never give up. The opponent doesn`t want to play. They just want to defend -- I understand, I am not judging, don`t misunderstand me -- but it is difficult, they use the counter-attack and set pieces," Guardiola added.

The Catalan tactician said he was surprised by Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba`s recent comments that he would like City`s players to pick up some injuries.

Pogba picked up a straight red against Arsenal as United won 3-1 the other day and will miss the Manchester Derby.

"Did he say that? Hopefully no one will be injured," Guardiola said.

"I would like that Paul could play against us because I like to face the team with the best players possible to see if we are able to beat them. I`m pretty sure he doesn`t want other players to get injured."

Before the derby, City travel to Ukraine to face Shakhtar Donetsk in their final Champions League group game.

Guardiola vowed to play a strong team, saying City owed it to Napoli to compete because the Italian side could still progress if his side won.

"I said to the guys, anyone who doesn`t want to play against Donetsk tell me now please because I am going to prepare the game to win," he added.

"For the respect of Shakhtar, for the respect of Napoli, for the respect of the competition and because it`s a big opportunity to win 18 points for the prestige of the club.

"The best way to prepare for United, Tottenham and Swansea is to play good against Shakhtar."