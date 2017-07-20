close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City working on three or four more deals

Real Madrid right back Danilo could be one option along with Monaco`s French defender Benjamin Mendy.

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 00:01
Pep Guardiola says Manchester City working on three or four more deals

London: Manchester City are working on three or four more signings before the start of the Premier League season and Argentine striker Sergio Aguero is staying, manager Pep Guardiola said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Houston, Texas, ahead of a pre-season game against Manchester United on Thursday, the Spaniard said there were deals in the pipeline.

Real Madrid right back Danilo could be one option along with Monaco`s French defender Benjamin Mendy.

"We have options for players coming, but until the deal is done out of respect for the other clubs, I won’t say other things, but it’s one option that we have," he said of the Brazilian.

"We are talking with three or four players, with the next three, four, five years in mind. They are young players. We will see," he said.

Asked about Aguero, he replied: "You know my opinion about Sergio -- he is our player and he will remain here."

Aguero helped City finish third in the league, scoring 20 goals in 31 league appearances, last season but his starting role came under intense scrutiny following the arrival of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus in January.

Aguero, 29, joined City from Spain`s Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has a contract until 2020.

He had been linked in some media speculation to champions Chelsea, although City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak told the club website in May that the player would be staying.

"Aguero is one of the best players in the world. And we are a team that aspires to win in every competition we compete in... having Sergio Aguero as part of the squad is an absolute must. And it has never been in doubt," he said then.

TAGS

Manchester CityPremier LeagueDaniloSergio Aguero. Pep GuardiolaFootball News

From Zee News

England vs South Africa: Mitchell Johnson lobs Ashes grenade at beaten Joe Root &amp; Co
cricket

England vs South Africa: Mitchell Johnson lobs Ashes grenad...

Juventus sign Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny on four-year contract
Football

Juventus sign Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny on four-...

Tour de France: Chris Froome in control as Fabio Aru slips down the rankings
Other Sports

Tour de France: Chris Froome in control as Fabio Aru slips...

Chelsea agree deal to sign Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid
Football

Chelsea agree deal to sign Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid

Dinesh Karthik feels he can make impact in Tests, says want to play under Virat Kohli&#039;s captaincy
cricket

Dinesh Karthik feels he can make impact in Tests, says want...

Indian Super League: 200 plus Indian players up for grabs in season four&#039;s Player Draft
Football

Indian Super League: 200 plus Indian players up for grabs i...

After 21 years, Chennai Open ready for exit from city
Tennis

After 21 years, Chennai Open ready for exit from city

MS Dhoni likely to change his bat size as new MCC rules take effect in October
cricket

MS Dhoni likely to change his bat size as new MCC rules tak...

Roger Federer&#039;s love for cow leaves Virender Sehwag impressed, fans laughing
cricketTennis

Roger Federer's love for cow leaves Virender Sehwag im...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video