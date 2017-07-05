close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Pepe signs for Besiktas after 10 years at Real Madrid

The 34-year-old Brazilian-born defender joined Real from Porto in 2007 for 30 million euros ($34.05 million), winning the Liga title in his first campaign.

Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 09:27
Pepe signs for Besiktas after 10 years at Real Madrid
Reuters

Barcelona: Portugal international Pepe has signed for Besiktas, the Turkish champions announced on Tuesday, bringing to an end 10 incident-packed years with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The 34-year-old Brazilian-born defender joined Real from Porto in 2007 for 30 million euros ($34.05 million), winning the Liga title in his first campaign.

His contract with Real expired last month and, according to reports in the Turkish media, he will sign a two-year contract with Besiktas.

He leaves Real after winning three La Liga titles, two King`s Cup trophies and following three Champions League triumphs, although he missed this year`s European Cup final victory against Juventus due to injury.

Pepe gained infamy in his second campaign in Spain for kicking out at Getafe`s Javier Casquero after fouling him and punching Juan Albin in a game in April 2009, earning a 10-game ban, and later said he had "lost control".

He was sent off four times for Real, including a red card for a lunge on Barcelona`s Dani Alves in a Champions League semi-final first leg in 2011, but will be fondly remembered by the Madrid club`s fans for his spirited performances and consistent partnership with Sergio Ramos.

Pepe has made 86 appearances for Portugal and was named Man of the Match in the Euro 2016 final win over France.

He scored an added time equaliser in Sunday`s Confederations Cup third place playoff game against Mexico to send it into extra time in which the European champions won 2-1.

($1 = 0.8810 euros)

TAGS

PepeBesiktasReal MadridFootball Newssports newstransfer news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

WI vs IND: Chris Gayle returns to West Indies T20I squad for one-off match against India
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

WI vs IND: Chris Gayle returns to West Indies T20I squad fo...

Roger Federer pleads for no panic measures over Wimbledon pull-outs
Tennis

Roger Federer pleads for no panic measures over Wimbledon p...

Wimbledon 2017: Headlines and sidelines of Day 2 at All England Club
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Headlines and sidelines of Day 2 at All Eng...

Wimbledon 2017: Jelena Ostapenko ready to ratchet up aggression in round 2 at All England Club
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Jelena Ostapenko ready to ratchet up aggres...

ENG vs SA: England look to &#039;positive&#039; Joe Root in Test series against South Africa
cricket

ENG vs SA: England look to 'positive' Joe Root in...

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal take Centre Court in round 2 at All England Club
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal take Centre Court...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video