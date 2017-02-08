Philipp Lahm, Bayern Munich star, to retire at the end of season
Lahm has led his team to the glorious 2014 FIFA World Cup, which put his name alongside Diego Maradona, Franz Beckenbauer and Lothar Matthaus.
New Delhi: 33-year-old German defender, Philipp Lahm, announced on Tuesday that he would hang his boots at the end of this season.
"I had thought about taking this decision last season, but then I had to test myself, my ability to go on. Now I feel is the time. I can keep doing it this season, but not beyond," said the German International to the reporters after their German Cup victory over Wolfsburg.
One of the best defenders the world has ever seen, Lahm has led his team to the glorious 2014 FIFA World Cup, which put his name alongside Diego Maradona, Franz Beckenbauer and Lothar Matthaus.
Most memorable moment for Lahm of course takes him back to 2012-13 season, when he led his German side to a treble- Champions league, DFB Pokal and Bundesliga. After the all-German final at the historic Wembley stadium, where Bayern won a whisker riding on a Ribery goal, Lahm had described the moment as "huge joy and huge relief".
Despite his 501 appearances for Bayern, injury and hierarchy has always been an obstacle for the right-back, at his club. After taking on the captaincy from Van Bommel, Lahm had led his team to four league titles and three German Cups.
In 2010, following Ballack's injury, Lahm took on the captaincy guiding the team to the World Cup semi-final where they lost to the eventual winners, Spain.
