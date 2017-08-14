Philippe Coutinho left out of Liverpool's squad for Hoffenheim clash

London: Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho was not included in the 22-man travelling squad for the first leg of their Champions League play-off against Hoffenheim, the Premier League club said on Monday.

According to reports in British media, Barcelona target Coutinho submitted a transfer request last week after Liverpool rejected a second bid worth 100 million euros ($117.96 million) from the La liga club.

Coutinho also missed Liverpool's 3-3 draw at Watford on Saturday due to a back injury, with manager Juergen Klopp conceding he had no control over the 25-year-old`s future at the club.

Under current UEFA rules, Coutinho's participation in the play-off round against Hoffenheim would not jeopardise a move in the current transfer window. The Brazil international will remain eligible to feature for another club in next month's Champions League group-stage.

The Merseyside club will also be without striker Daniel Sturridge, who has failed to recover from a thigh injury sustained during the pre-season.

Hoffenheim host Liverpool at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Tuesday before the two sides meet again at Anfield next week.