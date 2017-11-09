Phillipe Coutinho excited to join Barcelona, says Luis Suarez

London: FC Barcelona forward Luis Suarez claimed Liverpool FC star Phillipe Coutinho is excited to join the Spanish giants in January.

"I've spoken with Coutinho because I have a good relationship with him," the 30-year-old was quoted as saying by The Independent on Wednesday.

"Obviously he must be excited (to come to Barcelona) because he's a player with ambition and any player would want to come to Barcelona," Suarez added.

The Uruguayan international also said Coutinho is a top player and he has shown professionalism at Liverpool after failing to secure move to FC Barcelona during the previous transfer window.

"It was a difficult moment (in the summer) but he's a professional and since (the transfer didn't happen) he has shown how good a player he is and the qualities he has a person," the former Liverpool FC forward said.

"Despite trying to leave Liverpool, he's continued to help the team and work hard. He's showing himself to be a professional with the ambition to take a step forward (in his career).

"He would bring a lot to Barca. I know him as a person and a player because I played with him, but everyone knows what Coutinho could bring. He's a player at the top level," Suarez added.