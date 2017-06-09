Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kylian Mbappe top transfer wish lists

Paris: The transfer market in Europe looks appetising this summer with top notch strikers such as Dortmund`s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe the flavour of the month.

Monaco have reportedly been inundated with offers exceeding 100 million euros ($112m) for their breakout French striker Mbappe.

But the Ligue 1 champions are expected to offer to extend the 18-year-old`s contract with his estimated salary of 85,000 euros set to increase ten-fold if he stays. Monaco have already lured 20-year-old Belgian striker Youri Tielemans away from Anderlecht for 25 million euros.

Many will watch Paris Saint Germain`s Qatari owners closely with targets for the dethroned champions including Aubameyang and Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez.

Mario Balotelli showed glimpses of his former glories at Nice and his agent Mino Raiola is looking to get him back to England whilst Napoli, Marseille, Las Palmas and Galatasaray are also reportedly interested.

Dortmund look close to cashing in on Aubameyang and while teams in China and Chinese-owned AC Milan have been linked with him Paris Saint-Germain look favourites. His teammate Ousmane Dembélé is also being watched closely by Barcelona.

Reinforcements in youngsters such as PSG`s Dan-Axel Zagadou, Turkish defender Ömer Toprak have already been signed while Balotelli and Alexandre Lacazette are also Dortmund targets.

Bayern Munich`s wish list is long and luxurious, according to local press, with Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal), Marco Verratti (PSG), James Rodriguez (Real) and Romelu Lukaku (Everton) all potential targets.

With Diego Costa set to leave Chelsea, Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is their chief target. Manchester United have been spending freely year after year and Antoine Griezmann, Mbappé and Lukaku are all on their radar with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney both close to the exit.

Liverpool are in the Champions League and need a bigger squad and boss Jurgen Klopp has also been linked with Lacazette and his former charge Aubameyang with Daniel Sturridge on the way out.

Pep Guardiola is having a clear out at Man City but has recruited top talent in Brazilian `keeper Ederson from Benfica and Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva from Monaco.

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to offload Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez and maybe even Gareth Bale with veteran defender Pepe already out the door. The European champions appear to have three summer targets in Manchester United`s Spain `keeper David de Gea, Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard or France striker Mbappé.

Barcelona also look set for a clear out and some serious rebuilding under new boss Ernesto Valverde. Right sided defender Hector Bellerin of Arsenal and box-to-box midfielder Marco Verratti of PSG being lined up to take the baton from Andres Iniesta.

Atletico Madrid`s activity will be less intense than other years due to FIFA`s sanction that prevents them from signing until January 2018. The club has at least convinced Antoine Griezmann to stay one more season and will be able to recover some players on loan.

Beaten Champions League finalists Juventus are looking at Bayern misfit Douglas Costa and Argentine forward Angel Di Maria to reignite their flame. They are also said to be close to signing promising defender Patrik Schick from Sampdoria. AC Milan want a striker and if they can`t get Aubameyang thay may get Real`s Morata or Torino`s free-scoring striker Andrea Belotti. Inter Milan want Belgium international Radja Nainggolan from Roma to add passion after a limp effort last season.