Playing with Eden Hazard is something beautiful, says Chelsea's Diego Costa

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 13:04
New Delhi: Chelsea striker Diego Costa is enjoying his "beautiful" partnership with playmaker Eden Hazard and hoped he could play with the Belgian for a long time.

Hazard and Costa have been crucial to Chelsea`s Premier League title challenge, scoring 14 and 17 league goals respectively. They have also provided five assists each, helping Chelsea lead the Premier League table by seven points.

"Playing with Eden is something beautiful. You`re playing on the field and at the same time enjoying what he does because he is a top player," Costa told British media.

"At every moment I know when he is going to pass the ball to me and I also know when he wants the ball from me to complete the move."

Hazard has been nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award and media reports have linked both players to transfers away from Chelsea at the end of the season.

"He`s a boy that impresses me every day, he has a huge potential. He is a beautiful person, a humble guy," Costa said.

"We get on really well while playing and I hope we stay together like this for a very long time."

Chelsea travel to fifth-placed Manchester United on Sunday with their last three visits to Old Trafford ending in draws.

chelseaDiego CostaEden HazardEnglish Premier League

