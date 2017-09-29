PM Modi lauds sports stars for taking part in cleanliness drive

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday heaped praise on Indian sportspersons for their participation in the government's cleanliness campaign 'Swachhata Hi Seva'.

The Indian footballers and the support staff took part in the campaign in Mumbai. They are in Mumbai to prepare for the 2019 Asian Cup qualifying round match against Macau on October 11.

The Twitter handle of the team and the All India Football Federation uploaded the pictures of some players taking part in the cleanliness drive. National coach Stephen Constantine also participated in the event.

"Well, our Senior Team have shared a hand in the #SwachhataHiSeva movement. Good work lads #BackTheBlue," the message along with the picture said.

Well, our Senior Team have shared a hand in the #SwachhataHiSeva movement. Good work lads #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/gPVVOsNLuH — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 29, 2017

Wonderful effort by our sportspersons to spread the message of #SwachhataHiSeva. https://t.co/TRLC1rBOtF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2017

Devendra Jhajharia, first Indian to win two gold medals at the Paralympics, also shared his experience, and wrote "We should all get together to keep our clean & green! Request all my countrymen to join the #SwachhataHiSeva movement! #MyCleanIndia".

We should all get together to keep our clean & green! Request all my countrymen to join the #SwachhataHiSeva movement! #MyCleanIndia pic.twitter.com/Z0givQnDwx — Devendra Jhajharia (@DevJhajharia) September 29, 2017

To this, PM Modi replied on his official personal handle.

Appreciable gesture by @DevJhajharia. His participation in #SwachhataHiSeva adds great strength to the movement. https://t.co/ygLiPvCz4I — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2017

The fortnight from September 15 till Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 is being celebrated as 'Swachhta Hi Seva'.

(With PTI inputs)