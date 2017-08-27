PM Narendra Modi welcomes FIFA U-17 World Cup, wants young generation to connect with sports

New Delhi: The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi extended a warm and a hearty welcome to all the 23 nations that will be visiting India to participate in the upcoming FIFA under-17 World Cup, in today's episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Speaking about the biggest footballing event ever to be held in India, he said, "I want our young generation to connect with sports. It is a matter of great joy for our youngsters that we are hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup from October 6 to the 28th day of the month.

“24 teams from the world over will be making India their home for that period. Come, let’s welcome the young visitors from all across the world with the festival of Sports. Let’s enjoy the sport, and create a conducive sporting atmosphere in the country."

The FIFA under-17 World Cup kicks off on October 6 with 24 teams participating in total. The event will be held across six venues. India has been drawn alongside the United States of America, Ghana and Colombia in group A. The host nation will open the campaign against the USA on October 6 at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, New Delhi.