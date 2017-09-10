Policewoman Bibiana Steinhaus becomes first female referee in Bundesliga history

New Delhi: In a historic moment in the top football league of Germany, Bundesliga, Bibiana Steinhaus, a 38-year-old policewoman, became the first female referee in the tournament’s history.

Bibiana made her debut in the league on Sunday as Hertha Berlin and Werder Bremen played out a 1-1 draw. In fact never before a woman has been a referee in any of the top European leagues including England, France, Italy or Spain.

Having been named on the official list of Bundesliga referees for 2017/18, Bibiana sat out the first two rounds of German league matches before making her top-tier debut at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium. She has been refereeing since 2007 and officiated the women’s Champions League final this year plus the 2012 women’s Olympic tournament final in London.

Bibiana had already built up a wealth of experience by refereeing around 80 second division games and was the fourth official on numerous occasions in the German league, but this is her first time refereeing in Germany’s top flight.

On her flight as a referee in the Bundesliga, Bibiana had earlier said, "I never planned, and still don't today, to break new grounds of emancipation. I am only doing what I love." (With AFP inputs)