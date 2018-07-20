हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo accepts punishment in tax evasion case

The striker was accused of consciously evading the tax of 12.1 million pounds on earnings he had generated out of his image rights between 2011 and 2014.

Photo courtesy: Reuters

CAPETOWN: Star Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted the punishment of a two-year suspended prison sentence and a fine of 12.1 million pounds in a tax evasion case in which he was found guilty by the Spanish authorities, Sports24 reported.

The 33-year-old has already paid 12.1 million pounds and will pay a total of 16.8 million pounds to evade the prison sentence.

According to the Spanish rule, a sentence of two years or less than that do not carry jail term and can be served on probation.

The striker was accused of consciously evading the tax of 12.1 million pounds on earnings he had generated out of his image rights between 2011 and 2014.

Ronaldo, who recently left Spanish club Real Madrid, started a new journey with Italian club Juventus in a deal that cost over 100 million Euros.

