Premier Futsal: Telugu Tigers rope in former Barcelona man Deco for new season

New Delhi: Ahead of the 2017 Premier Futsal season, Telugu Tigers secure the signature of former Chelsea star Deco on a three-year deal.

The Portuguese midfielder, who has won the UEFA Champions League with FC Barcelona and FC Porto, had pulled out from playing in the inaugural season owing to an injury.

"I am really excited to have got an opportunity to travel to India and play in Premier Futsal. Unfortunately, I could not play last year in the inaugural edition of Premier Futsal due to injury but this year I am excited and looking forward for the experience. I have heard many things about that the magnificent country but this is the first time I will be visiting it," Deco commented after the official announcement.

The 40-year-old will line-up for his debu in the indoor version of the sport in India when the tournament starts in September.

Born in Brazil, Deco earned 75 senior caps for Portugal and played football with Brazilian side Fluminense up until 2013.

Here's a glimpse of what Deco is still capable of:

Babhubali actor, Rana Daggubati, who is the Tigers' brand ambassador, expressed delight on being able to singn such a big-name start.

"It has been a matter of great pride and honour to be associated with Telugu Tigers in Premier Futsal. I am sure with Deco as a marquee player in the team, the Telugu Tigers will rock this year. I am also sure that my fans will come in large numbers to support my team in Premier Futsal in every centres," said Daggubati.

Dinesh Raj, co-founder and Managing Director of the league also expressed his take on the signing saying, "We are pleased to announce Deco and Rana's association with Premier Futsal. I am sure with their support Premier Futsal will attain newer heights in taking the game to a wider audience making Season 2 a bigger, better and more enriching experience for its fans."

The Premier Futsal Season 2 kicks-off on September 15 and concludes on October 1.