Premier Futsal to be a bigger success, says Ronaldinho

Mumbai: Legendary Brazilian football player Ronaldinho today said the Premier Futsal will be a bigger success this year.

"I am happy to be here (in India). The very first season was a huge success that motivated everyone at the back here. This season is going to be a bigger success. I am very happy to be hear and receive the love of fans and people from India," said the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner said.

"I believe the improvement in FIFA ranking (in football) will help Futsal especially after the success of last year. It will also help other sports to grow," the football player, who won the 2002 World Cup for Brazil, said.

India jumped their FIFA ranking to the 96th place, the highest in recent times.

Meanwhile, Premier Futsal today announced three year association with Ronaldinho.

The season two of Premier Futsal will begin on September 15 at the NSCI here, and Delhi and Bengaluru will be the two other Indian cities that will host the games, it was announced at the event.

The semifinals and finals will be played in Dubai (in United Arab Emirates).

The opening ceremony will take place at the NSCI.

The first season of the Premier Futsal was held in Chennai and Mapusa (Goa).

This year, six teams will play each other seven times prior to the semifinals.

All the matches will be broadcast live on Sony Network.