Premier League: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says Gunners don't need striker Karim Benzema
During a press conference,Wenger explained that the press linked Benzema to Arsenal because the striker is a Frenchman.
London: English football giants Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that his side does not need the services of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema or any other attacker.
The British press recently reported that Benzema was offered to Arsenal, Chelsea and other English Premier League (EPL) clubs years ago, reports Efe.
During a press conference ahead of Tuesday`s EPL match against Watford, Wenger explained that the press linked Benzema to Arsenal because the striker is a Frenchman.
"Because he`s French! Maybe there are some noises that he would leave Madrid, but as I just told you, there is no need for us to buy any strikers," Wenger said, according to the club`s official website.
"In the summer window? That`s not my worry at the moment. My worry is the next game against Watford," the French coach added.
Wenger`s remarks came two days after his team`s 5-0 victory over Southampton in the FA Cup, when Theo Walcott scored three goals, and Danny Welbeck netted twice.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!