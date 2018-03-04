Premier League: Brighton and Hove Albion pile the pressure on Arsene Wenger as Arsenal lose again

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Reuters| Updated: Mar 04, 2018, 21:51 PM IST
Comments |
BRIGHTON: Arsenal lost 2-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, a fourth successive defeat in all competitions for the London club which intensified the pressure on manager Arsene Wenger. 

After a bright start from the visitors, Lewis Dunk volleyed in to give the home side the lead -- ensuring Arsenal’s run without a Premier League clean sheet stretched to 11 games -- their longest since February 2002.

Glenn Murray’s fifth goal in as many league games made it 2-0 after 26 minutes, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled a goal back for Arsenal two minutes before halftime.

Arsenal improved in the second half, but Brighton held on to secure a third Premier League home victory in a row to go 10th in the table. 

Arsenal`s eighth defeat in all competitions in 2018 leaves them six, trailing north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in fourth by 13 points. 

Trending