Premier League clubs vote to close transfer window before start of 2018/19 Season

New Delhi: Premier League clubs have unanimously voted to close the summer transfer window right before the season opener for 2018-19 season, unlike previous campaigns.

What has usually been the system followed in the past and done so in a similar manner this time – the transfer window closes two weeks after the season kicks-off, just like this year, where the curtains to all the buying and selling of players were closed on August 31, whereas the season opener was on August 12.

But on Thursday, after a shareholders' meeting in London, news whispered out that almost all the Premier League clubs came forth to vote for the closure of transfer window ahead of the first game of the campaign is played. Deadline will be 5 p.m on the day before the opener.

And why such a decision? Well, several clubs had complained about the disruptcy caused due to the transfer sagas which continue well after the season starts, which turns out to be difficult both for the players and for the managers. Instances include – Liverpool with Philippe Coutinho and Arsenal with Alexis Sanchez.

However, this would only apply to English Premier League. Clubs from other parts of Europe will continue to abide by the previous system and follow the FIFA calendar, which is closure of transfer window on the last day of August. This means, a Spanish or an Italian club, for example, can try to unsettle a player from an English club even after the Premier League season kicks off. And if successful then the latter side would face a difficulty in not having time left to sign a replacement.