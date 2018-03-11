Premier League: Manchester City's Sergio Aguero out for two weeks with knee injury

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will miss Monday`s match at Stoke City as well as Argentina`s friendly internationals against Italy and Spain as he has been sidelined for two weeks with a knee injury.

"During yesterday`s training I had a discomfort on my left knee," Aguero said on Twitter.

"The club`s doctors told me I`ll be back with the team in approximately two weeks. Now it`s time for a full recovery!"

In Aguero`s absence, City`s attack is likely to be led by Gabriel Jesus. Their next game is at Everton on March 31.

Argentina will play Italy at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on March 23 and then face Spain in Madrid four days later as part of their World Cup preparations.