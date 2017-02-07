Premier League: Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic hungry for more goals after creating history

Johannesburg: Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has refused to rest on his laurels after becoming the oldest player to reach 15 goals in a single season of Premier League.

The 35-year-old created league history by converting Antonio Valencia`s cross during United`s 3-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Ibrahimovic`s strike against title holders Leicester also ensured that he has now scored 20 or more league goals in all competitions since moving to Old Trafford on a free transfer in July.

“I have a target in my head but I will not say it, and we are not there yet,” Sport24 quoted Ibrahimovic as saying.

The Old Trafford club are now unbeaten in their last 15 league games and currently sit sixth in the standings, just two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

When asked if his side were back in the hunt for the Champions League berth, Ibrahimovic believes United have been their `own enemy` in the race for the league before admitting that the Red Devils are certainly aiming for the coveted top-four spots.

“I think so. It was a big gap a few months ago but it is smaller now. I think we are our own enemy. If we had won our games and got the points we should have got then the situation would be totally different but okay, we look at the other teams and hopefully they lose points”.

Ibrahimovic, who is also the first United player to reach the 20-goal mark since Robin van Persie did in the 2012-13 season, said.Ibrahimovic will look to add to his 15 league goals for the season when United will welcome 10th-placed Watford in their next Premier League clash on Saturday.