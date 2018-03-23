PSG deny news of Barcelona coach Luis Enrique taking over next season

Paris: Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have shrugged off news that former Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique will steer the team from next season, Le Parisien has reported.

PSG`s current coach Unai Emery is unlikely to have his contract, which will expire this June, renewed following the exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of holders Real Madrid, reports Xinhua news agency.

The French media on Thursday listed a few favourites to take over the capital team, including Enrique and current Chelsea coach Antonio Conte.

Enrique, free of contract at the end of last season, cooperated with PSG star Neymar and other Brazilian players during his spell in Barcelona, but he could go to Chelsea instead of PSG, according to Le Parisien.

Carlo Ancelotti, who departed from Bayern Munich last September, was also on the hunting list of PSG, where he left in 2013.

No agreement has been reached between the Italian and PSG in a contact phase, but some club officials have expressed their encouragement to Ancelotti on a possible return.

Players such as Marco Verratti and Thiago Silva also made phone calls to their former coach.

However, it seems more likely that Ancelotti will choose an English Premier League club than returning to PSG.

The other two contenders are Italians Conte and Massimiliano Allegri, but no concrete development has taken place so far.

Conte, expected to depart from Chelsea at the end of the season, could resume his job as Italy`s national team coach, while Serie A outfit Juventus has no intention of letting Allegri leave.

