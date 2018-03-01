PSG reveal Neymar to undergo surgery to repair broken bone in foot

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar will undergo surgery in Brazil this week to repair a broken bone in his right foot, the French club said. Neymar suffered a fractured fifth metatarsal during PSG`s 3-0 Ligue 1 victory over Marseille on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Having earlier ruled out a need for surgery, PSG said further tests showed an operation was the only viable option for the 26-year-old Brazilian. "After an initial treatment period of three days, in line with a strict medical protocol, a joint decision has been made between the medical staffs of both PSG and the Brazil national team," the Ligue 1 leaders said in a statement. "In accordance with the player, it has been decided that Neymar will undergo surgery in Brazil at the end of this week."

PSG added that Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar would perform the operation, accompanied by the club`s own medic, Gerard Saillant. No timeframe was given for Neymar`s likely recovery period but the player`s father, Neymar Sr, said on Tuesday that his son would be out of action for up to eight weeks.

The decision rules Neymar out of Paris Saint-Germain`s Champions League round of 16 tie against Real Madrid in Paris on March 6. The reigning Spanish and European champions won the first leg in Madrid 3-1. Neymar is understood to have requested surgery to avoid complications during the World Cup, to be played in Russia from June 14 to July 15.