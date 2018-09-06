हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kylian Mbappe

PSG star Kylian Mbappe reacts to Savanier foul, handed 3-match ban for shoving

World Cup-winning Frenchman, Kylian Mbappe on Saturday was handed a three-match suspension for nudging an opponent during a French Ligue 1 game. 

Image Courtesy: Reuters

The Paris Saint-Germain striker was sent-off (90+4') for shoving Nimes Olympique midfielder Teji Savanier onto the ground. Mbappe had retaliated to a foul by Savanier in additional time. 

A French Ligue disciplinary committee handed Mbappe a three-match ban. The 19-year-old is set to miss fixtures against AS Saint-Etienne, Stade Rennais FC and Stade de Reims. 

Teji Savanier, who was also red-carded (90+5') following the foul, was punished even severely. Savanier was awarded a four-match ban for the tackle. A one-match suspension carried over from Ligue-2 meant a five-match suspension for Savanier.   

Interestingly, both Mbappe and Savanier had scored in the 77 and 71 minutes respectively. PSG, however, got the better of Nimes 4-2 to record their fourth straight win in the 2018 season. 

Kylian Mbappe, who continued his impressive world cup form with four goals in three appearances, is currently back with World Cup winners France to participate in the UEFA Nations League. France meets Germany this Friday in Munich, Germany. 

(With Agency inputs)

