PSG target Neymar no longer Barcelona player, La Liga club accepts EUR 222 mn buyout amount

New Delhi: Finally, the Neymar-Barcelaona era is over. The Catalan giants on Thursday confirmed that they have received the EUR 222m buyout amount from the star forward's camp, thus paving way for Paris St-Germain to sign the Brazilian.

Neymar, 25, is set to sign the French club for a world record fee, but confusion ruled the transfer process as Barcelona had previously refused to accept the payment.

The club had said that they would approach UEFA for a breach of FFP rules.

Now, the former Santos player is expected to be confirmed as a PSG player in the coming hours.

“On Thursday afternoon Neymar Jr’s legal representatives visited in person the club’s offices and made the payment of 222 million euros in the player’s name with regards to the unilateral termination of the contract that united both parties,” read the statement.

FC Barcelona communiqué on Neymar Jr https://t.co/G87wtAhVxe — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 3, 2017

“As such, the club will pass on to UEFA the details of the above operation so that they can determine the disciplinary responsibilities that may arise from this case.”