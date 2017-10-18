PSG's Nasser al-Khelaifi to be quizzed in World Cup probe on October 25: Lawyer

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain president and beIN Media chief Nasser al-Khelaifi will be questioned by Swiss prosecutors on October 25 in a World Cup media rights probe, his lawyer told AFP Wednesday.

Khelaifi, a Qatari, "wanted to be heard as soon as possible by the Swiss attorney general`s office", the lawyer said, adding that his client "denies any corruption" over the sale of rights for future World Cups.

Swiss prosecutors revealed last week that Khelaifi and disgraced former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke have been under investigation since March.

FIFA has also said it is probing Khelaifi.

A spokesman for the beIN group told AFP last weekend that the TV broadcasting rights deal agreed for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups, which is the focus of the Swiss prosecutors, was "advantageous for FIFA".