Neymar

PSG's Neymar suffers groin strain, Mbappe bruises shoulder

Neymar strained his right adductor muscle during Brazil`s 1-0 win over Cameroon on Tuesday, while fellow forward Mbappe fell awkwardly before halftime in France`s 1-0 victory over Uruguay 

PSG&#039;s Neymar suffers groin strain, Mbappe bruises shoulder
Photo courtesy: Twitter/@neymarjr

Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday informed that Neymar had suffered a groin strain and Kylian Mbappe a bruised shoulder while on international duty, a week ahead of a crucial Champions League clash against Liverpool. 

Neymar strained his right adductor muscle and had to come off seven minutes into Brazil`s 1-0 win over Cameroon on Tuesday, while fellow forward Mbappe fell awkwardly before halftime in France`s 1-0 victory over Uruguay and was also withdrawn. 

"They will undergo a 48-hour period of treatment before further evaluation," PSG said in a statement.

The French club are at home to Toulouse on Saturday and will hope to extend their record-breaking start to the Ligue 1 season with a 14th consecutive victory, before playing Liverpool on November 28.

PSG sit third in Champions League Group C table, a point behind leaders Napoli and Liverpool with two matches left to play.

 

