Real and Atletico warm up for European finals with La Liga wins

Barcelona: Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid warmed up for their European finals by winning in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Madrid didn't need resting forward Cristiano Ronaldo to crush Celta Vigo 6-0 at home in its second-to-last match before the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Atletico also won at crosstown rival Getafe 1-0 just four days before it plays Marseille for the Europa League crown.

Manager Zinedine Zidane left Ronaldo off his squad as Madrid's star recovers from a right ankle injury that caused him to be substituted last weekend at Liga champion Barcelona.

Gareth Bale led the way without him, scoring the opening two goals. Francisco "Isco" Alarcon, little-used defender Achraf Hakimi, and Toni Kroos added on, along with an own goal by Celta's Sergi Gomez, to ease to the big win at home.

Madrid plays Villarreal in the final round of the Liga season before the Champions League final on May 26 in Kiev.

At Getafe, Atletico coach Diego Simeone played what could likely be his starting 11 for the Europa League final in Lyon. Jorge "Koke" Resurreccion scored from a pass by Antoine Griezmann in the eighth minute.

Goalkeeper Jan Olbak ensured the victory when he saved a penalty by Faycal Fajr in the 78th after Diego Godin fouled Angel Rodriguez in the area. Atletico maintained its hold on second place in the league.

Villarreal and Sevilla clinched Europa League berths for next season. Villarreal claimed one of the three spots after routing relegated Deportivo La Coruna 4-2 on the road. Sevilla also earned a berth after drawing at Real Betis 2-2 and Getafe's loss.

Betis already ensured a finish among the fifth-to-seventh placed teams needed to go to the Europa League.