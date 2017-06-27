close
Real Madrid defender Diego Llorente joins Real Sociedad on five-year deal

IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 14:29

Madrid: Spanish football club Real Sociedad has confirmed the signing of Real Madrid defender Diego Llorente on a five-year deal.

The move means that the 23-year-old, who can also play in midfield, will form part of the San Sebastian-based club until the end of 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.

Llorente joined Real Sociedad after spending last season on loan at Malaga and the previous campaign at Rayo Vallecano impressing at both clubs.

He progressed through the Real Madrid youth system and progressed through the ranks to become a regular in the club`s B-team when he was just 19 years old, although his first team appearances were limited to two showing in the Liga, totaling just 22 minutes and one substitute appearance in the King`s Cup knockout tournament.

Last season saw Real Sociedad finish sixth in the Liga Santander to qualify for the group stage of the Europa League.  

TAGS

Real MadridDiego LlorenteReal SociedadFootball Newssports news

