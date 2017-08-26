Real Madrid Facebook, Twitter accounts compromised; hackers announce Lionel Messi signing

New Delhi: Real Madrid Twitter and Facebook accounts shook the entire football world by announcing the signing of Lionel Messi, but it later was found out that it was in fact a security breach by hackers group named 'OurMine', who had earlier took control over Barcelona's social media profiles.

"Benvingut Messi!

¡Bienvenido Messi!

Welcome Messi!

Bienvenue Messi!

#Messi", read Real Madrid's official Twitter account and later the hackers revealed their identity.

Trolling of epic proportions this. After FC Barcelona's twitter hack, Real Madrid have been hacked as well. pic.twitter.com/c4Rm0RVkCw — Tony Martial Ultra (@Lukaku_FC) August 26, 2017

"OurMine Team here, Internet security is shit and we proved that. Ourmine. org for more security *Not Only FC Barcelona *", another tweet on the account read.

It soon transpired it was a hack, though, when a group calling themselves OurMine claimed responsibility and encouraged people to get "#RealMadridHack" trending on Twitter.

Here's the tweet announcing Lionel Messi's signing:

Here's the tweet confirming that the account was hacked:

The group have previously taken over the accounts of a number of companies, including Netflix, HBO and Playstation.

Earlier, the same group had hacked FC Barcelona's social media accounts, and posted a tweet confirming Angel di Maria's signing from PSG.

"Our accounts have been hacked tonight. We're working to solve the problem as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience," the had club tweeted.

The hack came less than 24 hours after Barcelona announced they would be suing Neymar for alleged breach of contract, and now the same has been done with Real Madrid accounts.