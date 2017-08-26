close
Real Madrid Facebook, Twitter accounts compromised; hackers announce Lionel Messi signing

The group have previously taken over the accounts of a number of companies, including Netflix, HBO and Playstation.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 11:06
Real Madrid Facebook, Twitter accounts compromised; hackers announce Lionel Messi signing
Reuters

New Delhi: Real Madrid Twitter and Facebook accounts shook the entire football world by announcing the signing of Lionel Messi, but it later was found out that it was in fact a security breach by hackers group named 'OurMine', who had earlier took control over Barcelona's social media profiles.

"Benvingut Messi!
¡Bienvenido Messi!
Welcome Messi!
Bienvenue Messi!
#Messi", read Real Madrid's official Twitter account and later the hackers revealed their identity.

"OurMine Team here, Internet security is shit and we proved that. Ourmine. org for more security *Not Only FC Barcelona *", another tweet on the account read.

It soon transpired it was a hack, though, when a group calling themselves OurMine claimed responsibility and encouraged people to get "#RealMadridHack" trending on Twitter.

Here's the tweet announcing Lionel Messi's signing:

Real Madrid hack

Here's the tweet confirming that the account was hacked:

RM hack

The group have previously taken over the accounts of a number of companies, including Netflix, HBO and Playstation.

Earlier, the same group had hacked FC Barcelona's social media accounts, and posted a tweet confirming Angel di Maria's signing from PSG.

"Our accounts have been hacked tonight. We're working to solve the problem as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience," the had club tweeted.

The hack came less than 24 hours after Barcelona announced they would be suing Neymar for alleged breach of contract, and now the same has been done with Real Madrid accounts.

