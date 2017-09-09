close
Real Madrid lose 2 points after 1-1 home draw against Levante

Spanish winger Lucas Vazquez scored the equaliser for defending champions Real Madrid in the 36th minute. 

IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 20:45
Real Madrid lose 2 points after 1-1 home draw against Levante
Twitter/ Real Madrid

Madrid: Real Madrid lost two points after a 1-1 home draw against Levante in the third round of La Liga football championship at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium here on Saturday.

Spanish forward Ivan Lopez Alvarez, known as Ivi, opened scoring for Levante just 12 minutes into the match, reports Efe.

Spanish winger Lucas Vazquez scored the equaliser for defending champions Real Madrid in the 36th minute. Vázquez poked home after Sergio Ramos' header was saved off a corner.

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo was sent off in the 89th minute for aggressive behavior.

It was Madrid's second draw in three matches after they were held 2-2 by Valencia in the previous match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After this draw, Real Madrid are provisionally in the fourth position with five points, while Levante hold the fifth place in the La Liga standings with the same number of points.

Real MadridLa LigaLevante

