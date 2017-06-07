Real Madrid reject Manchester United's £52m Alvaro Morata bid: Reports

Johannesburg: If reports are to be believed, Real Madrid have rejected a 52-million pound offer from Manchester United for star striker Alvaro Morata.It is reported that the bid has been rejected as Madrid are holding out for as much as 78 million pound.

United`s original offer did not include David De Gea, the goalkeeper being a long-time target for the Spanish giants, reports Sport24.Morata scored 20 goals in all competitions for Zinedine Zidane`s side last season as Madrid won La Liga and the Champions League.It appears Morata has been identified as being the man the Premier League giants want to lead their forward line.Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is looking to strengthen his front line with uncertainty continuing about the future of injured striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with Morata being his prime target.

It is also reported that United are also interested in Torino`s Andrea Belotti, who has a 87.3 million pound release clause written into his contract.Spain`s Morata made his first team debut in 2010, before leaving for Italy and Juventus in 2014 for 17.5 million pounds.The Madrid-born won two Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia titles and made the 2015 Champions League final during his two seasons at Juventus before Real Madrid bought him back from for 26 million pounds in 2016.