Real Madrid star Gareth Bale wants Beyonce Knowles to perform at his wedding

The 28-year-old professional footballer is set to tie the knot with his 26-year-old partner Emma Rhys-Jones in 2018.

IANS| Last Updated: Nov 27, 2017, 10:48 AM IST
Gareth Bale (Reuters)

London: Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale wants singer Beyonce Knowles to perform at his wedding next year.

The 28-year-old professional footballer is set to tie the knot with his 26-year-old partner Emma Rhys-Jones in 2018, and the couple are in talks with Beyonce's team in a bid to get the "Halo" hitmaker to sing on their special day in the bash after the ceremony, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking to The Sun Online about the Real Madrid soccer ace's marital plans, a source said: "The Bales' people are speaking to Beyonce's people to see if they can set it up."

Bale and Jones first met in Cardiff, Wales, when they were just teenagers, and have daughters Alba, five, and 20-month-old Nava together.

