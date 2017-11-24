Real Madrid stars receive free luxury Audi cars, Cristiano Ronaldo gets to pick the flashiest

New Delhi: Spanish giants Real Madrid are having a massively under-performing season, but the star players have just been presented with a range of luxury Audi cars, with Cristiano Ronaldo picking the flashiest of the lot.

According to reports, before picking up their new cars at the Spanish football club`s sports city, the players on Thursday took part in a simulated Formula E race organised by Audi, one of Real Madrid`s sponsors.

The top three places in the race went to Dani Carvajal, Marco Asensio and Sergio Ramos respectively.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez presented a personalized team jersey to Volkswagen Spain President Francisco Perez Botello and another to his Audi Spain counterpart, Guillermo Fadda.

The German car manufacturer sponsors the Spanish giants and often provide the squad with the latest range of wheels. Audi is one of the Volkswagen Group`s luxury brands.

Zinedine Zidane's outfit has qualified for the next round of UEFA Champions League, finishing second to Tottenham Hotspur in the Group H in the continental tournament, but their campaign at the home front is disappointing.

In La Liga, Madrid now trail their eternal rivals Barcelona by 10 points after the end of round 12 with 24, and are third behind Valencia.