close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Indian Premier League 2017

» »

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema slams teammate Mathieu Valbuena over sex-tape saga

Investigators suspect Benzema of acting as an intermediary between the presumed blackmailers, including one of his childhood friends, and Lyon midfielder Valbuena.

AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 13:34
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema slams teammate Mathieu Valbuena over sex-tape saga

Paris: Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema lashed out at his former international teammate Mathieu Valbuena on Tuesday, laying the blame for the fallout of a sex tape scandal squarely on the shoulders of the alleged victim.

Both men missed the Euro 2016 tournament on home soil after an investigation was launched into alleged blackmail in a sex-tape scandal which is likely to go to court in France later this year.

Investigators suspect Benzema of acting as an intermediary between the presumed blackmailers, including one of his childhood friends, and Lyon midfielder Valbuena.

But in an interview published online by French sports daily L`Equipe on Tuesday, Benzema went as far as accusing Valbuena of lying just two days ahead of France naming their squad for upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

"He called me scum, said I`d threatened him, made up all kinds of stuff," said Benzema, who remains in international exile with his last France appearance in October 2015.

"He`s dragged me through the dirt and sullied my family name," he said. "He`s got to stop this nonsense.

"He`s really got to stop making things up. His continued lying is driving me mad. It all came from him this sex-tape business. All he had to say was the truth about what really happened."

The 29-year-old Benzema is in his eighth season at Real Madrid and is widely viewed as one of the best centre forwards in Europe.

"I`d be delighted to play in blue again," he added. "I`d always play for France with the same enthusiasm."

TAGS

Karim BenzemaReal MadridMathieu ValbuenaFootball News

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane wins hearts with exquisite effort and fairplay while attempting a catch off Mitchell McClenaghan&#039;s hit
IPLcricket

WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane wins hearts with exquisite effort and...

Arsenal players keen on Alexis Sanchez stay, says defender Laurent Koscielny
Football

Arsenal players keen on Alexis Sanchez stay, says defender...

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli will bounce back into form as tournament commences, believes Kapil Dev
cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli will bounce back into for...

IPL 2017: Manoj Tiwary credits MS Dhoni for decisive shift in momentum against MI in Qualifier 1
IPLcricket

IPL 2017: Manoj Tiwary credits MS Dhoni for decisive shift...

Indian Premier League: Chris Lynn would be best suited to play role of Devdas, feels KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan
IPLcricket

Indian Premier League: Chris Lynn would be best suited to p...

IPL 2017, MI vs RPS: Don&#039;t think last two overs cost us the game, feels Parthiv Patel
IPLcricket

IPL 2017, MI vs RPS: Don't think last two overs cost u...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video