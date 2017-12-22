Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Top five El Clasico matches

New Delhi: This weekend's El Clasico will be the decider of Real Madrid's fate in the La Liga this season. Their Clasico rival Barcelona are currently on top of the table with an 11 point lead over the fourth-placed capital club, even though they have a game in hand.

The last time when they met in 2017's Spanish Super Cup, Madrid trounced Barca 5-1 on aggregate over the course of two legs. Youngster Marco Asensio scored two stunners, meanwhile current Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo hammered a beauty in the first leg. Lionel Messi scored the Catalan outfit's lone solitary goal.

Every season is marked with a highlight on the two Clasicos between these two Spanish outfits. Out of a total 269 El Clasico matches, Barcelona (111) have won the most – with Real's Manuel Sanchis (43 times) making the most appearances and Lionel Messi (24 goals) scoring the highest number of goals. Real Madrid has recorded the largest victory, which was 19th June 1943, when they trounced Barca 11-1, in the Copa del Rey.

In the 2016-17 season, the two teams faced each other twice in the league – with the first meeting ending as a 1-1 draw and the second meeting was a Barcelona victory in a tense 3-2 contest, with the Argentine genius scoring the winner in stoppage time.

Here are the top five El Clasico matches of the 21st century,

1. Real Madrid vs Barcelona (2-3), 23rd April 2017:

Real Madrid were leading in the league before this match, and after Barcelona's win, the difference got reduced but Barca messed up the next few matches and couldn't capitalize on the Clasico victory. It was a dramatic showdown, with Sergio Ramos being shown a red card and Lionel Messi scoring a brace including a stoppage-time winner and a teasing celebration in front of the Bernabeu crowd.

2. Real Madrid vs Barcelona (2-1), 16th April 2014:

Jose Mourinho coached Real at that time and Gerardo Martino coached Barca. Before Martino, Mourinho and his men were always trounced by the Catalan outfit – including famous thrashings when Pep Guardiola was in-charge. So in the 2013-14 Copa del Rey, both the clubs faced each other in the final, in the Mestalla Stadium. Madrid got an early lead through a Angel Di Maria goal until Marc Bartra equalised for Barcelona in the 68th minute. The game looked like it would go till the penalties until a Gareth Bale stunner in the 85th minute, when he blitzed past Bartra and put in a solo effort.

3. Real Madrid vs Barcelona (0-4), 21st November 2015:

Barcelona had an unfit Messi on the bench, with Neymar and Co. facing the capital club in the Bernabeu during the league. It was a complete demolishment by Barca, as they penetrated Real Madrid from every side and corner, including a Andres Iniesta stunner. Iniesta also became the second Barca player after Ronaldinho, to receive a standing ovation from the Bernabeu faithful. Sergi Roberto played in the right-wing, and he seemed like a season Clasico player, but it was his first Clasico outing. By the time Messi entered the game, Barca had already sealed Madrid's fate.

4. Barcelona vs Real Madrid (3-3), 10th March 2007:

It was Leo Messi's first El Clasico and he scored a hattrick in it – a beginning of his Clasico goals. Real won the league that season, but the Clasico also announced Messi's arrival into the world stage, and marked Barca's transition into the Messi era.

5. Barcelona vs Real Madrid (1-3), 13th August 2017:

After Neymar's departure, this match was a reality check for Barcelona – Ernesto Valverde had to make serious tactical changes. Barca were trounced by Real including a Cristiano stunner in the 80th minute. Madrid carried their form into the 2nd leg and beat them again, 2-0.

Nobody can predict what will be the outcome of the coming El Clasico, with Barcelona seeming to be the favorite, but Madrid have recently got into form, and have a Club World Cup in their kitty this season. Ronaldo and Suarez are also back in form, with goals in their previous matches. If Madrid win the game, the La Liga is back into competition – if they lose, they are out of the title race.